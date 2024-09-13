Sino-German business groups hold forum, promote supply chain expo

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This a report org

The China-Germany Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum and a promotional event for the 2nd China International (CISCE) were held on Wednesday in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Chinese and German business organizations sign agreements at the China-Germany Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum and promotional event for the 2nd CISCE, Dusseldorf, Germany, Sept. 11, 2024. [Photo provided to org]

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Du Chunguo, Chinese consul general in Dusseldorf, and Andreas Schmitz, chairman of the Dusseldorf Chamber of Commerce and Advisory Committee and the German-Chinese Business Association (DCW), attended the forum.

Ren noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-Germany comprehensive strategic partnership, emphasizing that economic and trade cooperation remains the cornerstone of Sino-German relations.

He expressed hope for companies from both countries to leverage their strengths and explore untapped opportunities for win-win cooperation. Ren also invited more German companies to join the second CISCE to work toward a stable and efficient global supply chain.

Du stated that Sino-German cooperation is built on a strong foundation of robust economic and trade ties. He highlighted the vast potential for collaboration between the two countries in traditional fields such as mechanical engineering and automobiles, as well as emerging areas like green transformation, digitalization and artificial intelligence.

The DCW has maintained close cooperation with CCPIT in recent years, according to Andreas Schmitz. He stressed that the business communities of both countries should seize cooperation opportunities in trade, investment, innovation and technology.

Approximately 130 representatives from German and Chinese enterprises attended the event, sharing case studies of collaboration in industrial and supply chains. China International Exhibition Center Group provided details on the 2nd CISCE and signed agreements with the DCW.

