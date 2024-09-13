Russian Troops Make No Significant Progress In Kursk Region - Estonia's Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's counteroffensive in Kursk region is seeing not much success, said the head of the intelligence center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg.

That's according to ERR , Ukrinform reports.

As before, Russia maintains the initiative at the operational level, executing tactical offensive missions with the main emphasis on Donetsk direction, Kiviselg said, commenting on the developments in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

"The operational pressure gradually decreased over the week. While early this week there were about 185 per day, today their number is down to nearly 110," said Kiviselg.

He added that the tensest situation, as before, is observed in the Pokrovsk axis, where almost a third of all battles rage.

Kiviselg noted that, despite the partial transfer of Russian troops to Kursk region and the start of a counteroffensive operation, Russia's offensive efforts in Donetsk region have not subsided.

"According to the latest data, a grouping of troops amassed there consists mainly of Airborne AssaultForces and Marine Corps. Units have also been transferred to Kursk region from the Kherson axis. On Tuesday, these units began their offensive on Ukrainian positions," Kiviselg noted, adding that the Russian troops achieved no significant success in Kursk region. He also noted that Ukraine have destroyed 11 enemy battle tanks in the area.

In the direction of Pokrovsk and 40 kilometers south of town, in the area of ​​ Kurakhove, in the middle of this week, Russia launched more active offensive actions involving armored support, Kiviselg reported.

"In this axis, the Ukrainians managed to destroy or render unusable about 50% of military equipment. That is, about 50 units of equipment took part in the attack, of which the Ukrainians destroyed nearly 25. Russia has intensified its operations in this direction, but no significant progress was achieved," emphasized the colonel.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine previously said one of the objectives of the Kursk raid is to draw Russian troops to their own territory. As of now, Russia has deployed nearly 60,000 soldiers in the area.