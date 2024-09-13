Crypto Meets Mobile: Buysellvouchers Offers New Way To Top Up Your Cell Phone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The BuySellVouchers Mobile Top-Up service has officially been released, allowing people from around the world to recharge their mobile phones using as a payment method

MAKATI, Philippines, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BuySellVouchers has launched the Mobile Top-Up service, enabling people worldwide to use cryptocurrency to recharge prepaid phone plans.

Mobile Top-up with Crypto

Prepaid phone plans are used by people everywhere who want convenience and the ability to pay as they go without contracts. One of the greatest barriers to prepaid phone plans, however, comes in the form of payment. Most mobile operators typically only accept traditional payments like credit cards, but BuySellVouchers is meeting the growing demand for cryptocurrency as a payment option. Now, cryptocurrency users who rely on prepaid phones for their communication, education, careers, and entertainment can turn to BuySellVouchers' Mobile Top-Up program.

The service is compatible with well-known carriers, including Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Airtel, Claro, Vodafone, Tesco Mobile, O2, Three, Sky Mobile, Telstra, Globe Telecom, Ultra Mobile, Digicel, MTS, Beeline, MegaFon, Tele2, Deutsche Telekom, Movistar, Yoigo, Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile, and Lycamobile.



Among the available crypto payment options, you can choose popular cryptocurrencies such as:



USDT (TRC20),



USDT (BEP20),



USDT (ERC20),



BTC,



ETH,

LTC.



Thanks to Tazapay payment provider integration, BuySellVouchers customers can also recharge their mobile phones using many other payment systems, including:



Shopeepay



OVO



Dana



QRIS



VNPT Pay



ZaloPay



UPI



PayNow



PayID



Revolut



Alipay



FPX



PayEasy



SPEI

SEPA

Note: The range of payment methods offered by Tazapay will depend on your location (country).

"We're thrilled to offer the new Mobile Top-up service, allowing our users to easily recharge their phones with cryptocurrency. This feature enhances convenience and security, reinforcing our commitment to innovative solutions for global customers," said a spokesperson for the BuySellVouchers team.

The BuySellVouchers Mobile Top-U service is now open to prepaid phones under more than 800 operators the world over, featuring first-in-class technology and competitive pricing on prepaid phone plans.



Whether people are interested in topping up their own phones or adding credit to someone else's prepaid plan, BuySellVouchers makes it easy to top up phones using crypto.



Getting started with the Mobile Top-Up service is extremely simple and can be done directly on the BuySellVouchers website. Customers just need to enter the phone number associated with their mobile service provider and select a plan. After that, the easy-to-navigate interface guides them through making a quick purchase using their chosen payment option.

Learn more about BuySellVouchers' Mobile Top-Up service by visiting: .

ABOUT BUYSELLVOUCHERS

Founded in 2012 and currently headquartered in the Philippines, BuySellVouchers has emerged as a popular online hub for gift card buyers and sellers. Over time, the platform has established itself as a reputable marketplace, attracting gift card traders globally and becoming a favored choice within the community.

CONTACT

Ansis E.

BuySellVouchers

+37127114990

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook: @BuySellVouchers

Twitter/X: @VouchersBuySell

Website:

SOURCE BuySellVouchers

