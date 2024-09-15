Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 41,206: Health Authorities
9/15/2024 8:08:55 PM
GAZA, Sept 16 (NNN-WAFA) – Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,206, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.
During the past 24 hours, the Zionist military killed 24 people and wounded 57 others, bringing the total death toll to 41,206, and injuries to 95,337, since the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early Oct, last year, it added.
Also yesterday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a press statement that, its military targeted an Israeli military bulldozer with a shell, east of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
The statement said that, immediately after the regime's rescue force arrived, the Al-Qassam military attacked the Zionist soldiers with a shell, killing and wounding some of them.
As always, there was no comment from the Zionist army on the incident.– NNN-WAFA
