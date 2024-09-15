Donald Trump Survives Second Assassination Attempt Near Trump Golf Course In Florida
Date
9/15/2024 9:00:09 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Donald trump survives another assassination attempt near Trump golf course in Florida
MENAFN15092024007365015876ID1108676373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.