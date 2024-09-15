Netanyahu's Regime To Escalate Operations Against Hezbollah

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Sept 16 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli regime's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, suggested yesterday that, Israel may escalate its actions against the Lebanese Hezbollah.

“The current situation will not continue,” Netanyahu told the Zionist ministers, at the start of his weekly cabinet meeting.“This requires a shift in the balance of power on our northern border with Lebanon. We will do whatever it takes to return our residents safely to their homes.”

“I am committed to this, the is committed to this, and we will not settle for less,” Netanyahu added.

Yesterday morning, Israel fired artillery into southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah forces launched around 40 rockets and a drone into northern Israel, according to a statement from the regime's military.

The military said, its air defence systems intercepted some of the projectiles, while the rest fell in open areas in the Upper Galilee and the northern part of the regime-annexed Golan Heights.

Fires broke out in the affected areas, and Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched to extinguish them, it said.

Simultaneously, an explosive unmanned aerial vehicle was identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel, falling near the town of Metula.

No injuries were reported by the regime's army.

Cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has been ongoing since Oct 8, last year, when the Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted. Hezbollah stated that, its attacks on the Israeli regime were intended to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-MA'AN

