Kuwait's Players Set New Records At Arab Athletic Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Sept 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Team, male and female players, secured new records on Sunday at the final day of 10th Arab athletic junior male and female championships which kicked off in Tayif city, southwest Saudi Arabia.

In the final 200m race, Sayid Fakher finished with a time of 22.25 seconds.

While, Dalal Al-Azmi set a new record in the Hammer Throw with a distance of 40.93 meters, while the Medley relay team secured fifth place.

Head of the Kuwaiti athletic delegation Saad Al-Khalifa told KUNA that setting new records by the athletes' signals a promising future filled with success.

Al-Khalifa praised the players and the national team staff for their unwavering dedication and expressed his pride in securing a gold medal at the start of the tournament.

Kuwait's national team secured a gold medal overall, with player Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani winning the shot put event with a new personal record of 18.24 meters.

The tournament, featured 18 teams from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Yemen, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Syria, Lebanon, Algeria, Sudan, Iraq, Morocco, Tunisia, Mauritania, and Libya, included 241 athletes competing in 20 events. (end)

fas







MENAFN15092024000071011013ID1108676359