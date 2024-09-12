Thursday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Africa's economic landscape is evolving rapidly, with diverse developments across the continent showcasing both challenges and opportunities.



Angola's Diamond Reserves: A Wealth of Potential

Angola's national diamond company, Endiama, has reported diamond reserves estimated at 732 million carats, which could yield around $140 billion, assuming an average price of $200 per carat.







Miguel Vemba, Director of Mining Operations, emphasized that over 90% of these reserves are in primary deposits.



Vemba highlighted the critical role of artificial intelligence in improving reserve evaluations and accelerating research efforts.



Speaking at the 10th UNESCO African Week of Engineering in Luanda, he noted ongoing projects such as Luachimba, which is set for pilot production in 2025.



He also mentioned Xamacanda, which is still under study. Angola is currently the fourth-largest producer of rough diamonds globally.

Nigeria's $296 Billion Blue Economy Opportunity

Nigeria possesses a vast, untapped marine resource base along its 853-kilometer Gulf of Guinea coastline, valued at $296 billion by the Africa Blue Economy Alliance.



This blue economy encompasses various sectors, including fishing, offshore oil, and emerging marine biotechnologies.



Nigeria's coastal ecosystems, spanning 70,000 square kilometers, are rich in biodiversity, offering potential for significant economic diversification and growth.



Challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and security concerns, however, impede progress. To address these issues, Nigeria established a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in 2023.



The country also gained UN approval to extend its continental shelf, aiming to enhance economic growth through sustainable marine resource utilization.

Inflation Trends in Ghana: A Positive Outlook

Government statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim reported a continuing decline in Ghana's inflation, with the rate decreasing from 20.9% in July to 20.4% in August.



This decrease is highlighted by a drop in food inflation from 21.5% to 19.1% and a stabilization of non-food inflation around 20.5%.



The decline in inflation rates for locally produced items was noted, though imported items saw a slight increase in inflation. This economic indicator suggests a stabilizing economic environment in Ghana.



The lowest regional inflation recorded in the North East at 10.1% sits well below the national average, indicating regional disparities in price changes.

US Advocates for African Seats at the UN Security Council

The United States, represented by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, supports creating two permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council for African nations.



This initiative is part of a broader effort to reform the council to better reflect contemporary global realities.



The proposal also includes a rotating seat for small island developing states to acknowledge their unique perspectives on global security, particularly in relation to climate change.



This support aligns with efforts to amend the UN Charter, necessitating approval by two-thirds of the General Assembly, including all five current permanent members with veto power.

Zimbabwe's Investment Boom

Zimbabwe has seen a notable increase in foreign investment, drawing businesses from 46 countries-a 35% increase over the previous year.



This surge in investment is largely due to President Mnangagwa 's efforts to position Zimbabwe as a secure investment destination.



Key investors include China, South Africa, the UAE, and Botswana. Notable public-private partnerships include the development of the Thuli-Moswa Dam.



In addition, the Harare-Nyamapanda highway project also reflects significant progress in infrastructure development.



These developments are expected to boost Zimbabwe's economic growth and improve its business environment. They demonstrate the effectiveness of targeted marketing and policy frameworks.

Maputo Port's Strategic Expansion

The Maputo Port in Mozambique plans a significant expansion. This will increase its grain handling capacity from 170,000 metric tons to 350,000 metric tons annually.



In addition, this development is part of a strategic initiative to enhance the port's role as a crucial logistics hub in Southern Africa.



The expansion includes building four new silos and upgrading railway infrastructure to improve efficiency and operational capacity. The $5 million investment aims to complete these upgrades within 18 months.



By increasing its capacity, Maputo Port hopes to attract more traffic and improve its service offerings to neighboring countries and broader international markets.

Ethiopian Coffee Sets New Price Records

Ethiopia's coffee industry reached a milestone when a kilogram of its premium beans sold for $980.64 at the Cup of Excellence auction. This sale set a new record.



In July alone, Ethiopia exported 40,532 tons of coffee, earning $180.45 million, underscoring its critical role in the national economy.



The auction attracted global buyers, emphasizing the high quality of Ethiopian coffee. This event is a major milestone for Ethiopia's coffee market, establishing it as a leader in the global specialty coffee industry.



The success at the auction reflects the unique quality and appeal of Ethiopian coffee on the international stage.

