Azercell Grants Free Access To“Litres” And“Busuu” Apps
Date
9/12/2024 3:12:44 PM
In celebration of the new school year the leading
mobile operator launches“Back to School”
campaign
“Azercell Telecom” LLC announces the launch of the“Back to
School” campaign, offering exclusive benefits to subscribers
interested in reading and learning foreign languages.
Starting from September 10, 2024, Azercell subscribers signing
up to the
“Litres electronic library and the popular language-learning
app
“Busuu for the first time, will enjoy 30 days of free access
to both applications. The offer is available until September
30.
“Litres” is a digital platform offering an extensive and diverse
collection of digital books through official partnerships with
major publishers. This app allows users to read and listen offline
on any device. Subscribers can explore a diverse catalog of 200,000
e-books and 50,000 audiobooks in Turkish, English, Russian, German,
French, etc. Additionally, it provides over 2,700 books in
Azerbaijani, covering a wide range of genres and topics. To
activate the“Standard” plan, simply dial *301#YES.
“Busuu”, ranked among the world's top 10 language-learning
platforms, allows users to learn languages in real time. With
Azercell's“Busuu+Premium” subscription, customers gain access to
personalized learning modules, such as the“Study Plan”,“Business
and Travel” courses, Vocabulary practice, and Video lessons. To
subscribe, simply dial *969#YES.
For more information about the campaign please visit:
Back to schoo .
Both applications can also be activated through Azercell's
official website, the“Azercell” app, or via SMS.
“Azercell Telecom” LLC extends its best wishes to all students
for a successful and rewarding academic year ahead!
