Azercell Grants Free Access To“Litres” And“Busuu” Apps

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In celebration of the new school year the leading mobile operator launches“Back to School” campaign

“Azercell Telecom” LLC announces the launch of the“Back to School” campaign, offering exclusive benefits to subscribers interested in reading and foreign languages.

Starting from September 10, 2024, Azercell subscribers signing up to the “Litres electronic library and the popular language-learning app “Busuu for the first time, will enjoy 30 days of free access to both applications. The offer is available until September 30.

“Litres” is a digital platform offering an extensive and diverse collection of digital books through official partnerships with major publishers. This app allows users to read and listen offline on any device. Subscribers can explore a diverse catalog of 200,000 e-books and 50,000 audiobooks in Turkish, English, Russian, German, French, etc. Additionally, it provides over 2,700 books in Azerbaijani, covering a wide range of genres and topics. To activate the“Standard” plan, simply dial *301#YES.

“Busuu”, ranked among the world's top 10 language-learning platforms, allows users to learn languages in real time. With Azercell's“Busuu+Premium” subscription, customers gain access to personalized learning modules, such as the“Study Plan”,“Business and Travel” courses, Vocabulary practice, and Video lessons. To subscribe, simply dial *969#YES.

For more information about the campaign please visit: Back to schoo .

Both applications can also be activated through Azercell's official website, the“Azercell” app, or via SMS.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC extends its best wishes to all students for a successful and rewarding academic year ahead!