Raven Advisory LLC Announces Partnership With Alaska Center For UAS Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Raven Advisory announces partnership with Alaska Center for UAS Integration, the lead for the FAA's University of Alaska UAS Test Site, to develop "DOME".

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Raven Advisory's Division is thrilled to announce a partnership with Alaska Center for UAS Integration, the lead for the FAA's University of Alaska UAS Test Site, to develop a Digital Operational Mobility Environment "DOME" in Maxton, NC.This project will create jobs, attract manufacturing, and provide capabilities for operating advanced transportation technologies, including drones. Industry, government agencies, and academic researchers will have access to the DOME for testing and fielding autonomous vehicles and digital infrastructure."It's exciting to see how far the drone industry has developed in North Carolina since 2012. This partnership between Raven and ACUASI is another giant leap forward in preparing for advanced mobility operations across multiple domains. This testing environment will provide a resource for research, workforce development, training, and fielding of digital infrastructure technologies for enabling routine autonomous vehicle operations. This is a powerful partnership between organizations with a shared mission that is sure to open many more opportunities." Kyle Snyder, Flyabout Strategies, LLC Principal."Our Senior Director of Technology, Chris Keon, has been instrumental in developing a climate to create a partnership with ACUASI to enable growth and increased capability for our Technology Division while also creating opportunities for economic impact across the state. The potential of this project could bring a huge impact to the community as a whole. We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with ACUASI."Sheffield Ford, CEO Raven Advisory LLC"We are excited to expand our UAS research and testing portfolio to include the Raven DOME in North Carolina. This new airspace collaboration presents opportunities to provide the FAA and our strategic partners additional UAS integration data. The Raven Advisory team brings a strong reputation of experience with a shared philosophy for advancing aviation."-Dr. Catherine F. Cahill, Director of ACUASIThis partnership signifies a united effort to embrace the future, work with operators, technologists, researchers, educators, and the government to make robotics a part of daily life. The ability to create a digital ecosystem for enabling complex autonomous operations through situational awareness and connectivity is like nothing else on the east coast. Stay up to date with this exciting partnership by following Raven Advisory on socials.From the desk of Sheffield F. Ford IIIPresident & Chief Executive OfficerRaven Advisory, LLC...

