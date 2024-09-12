Global Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Forecast to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.88 billion in 2023 to $4.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased reliability, energy efficiency, telecommunications expansion, green initiatives, scalability.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to data center growth, ups redundancy, renewable energy integration, cybersecurity concerns, remote work infrastructure.

Growth Driver Of The Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market

An increasing number of data centers is contributing to the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market growth. The upcoming and existing data centers are being provided with modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market to attain higher standardization, greater flexibility, and expandability. Data centers are also being assisted with modular UPSs for ensuring continuous and reliable power supply and support of the systems during power outrage.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market include ABB Group, Eaton Corporation plc., Chneider Electric SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., AEG Power Solutions B.V.

Major companies operating in the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market are developing innovative products, such as online double-conversion and three-phase modular UPS systems. These systems are designed to provide industrial-grade power protection in a scalable, modular format.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Online Or Double-Conversion, Line-Interactive , Off-line Or Standby

2) By Power Capacities: 0 – 50 kVA, 51 – 100 kVA, 101 – 300 kVA, 301 and Above kVA

3) By End-User: Data Centers, Industrial, Telecommunication, Commercial, BFSI, Government, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the modular uninterruptible power supply (ups) market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Definition

The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a device where each module in modular UPS is embedded with hardware and software required for autonomous operation. In modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) each module is provided with critical components and thereby eliminating the weak points. Through decentralized static bypass switches and controls, modular UPS systems eliminate single points of failure.

Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market size, modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market drivers and trends, modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market major players, modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) competitors' revenues, modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market positioning, and modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market growth across geographies. The modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

