Ecoscape Unveils Sustainable Outdoor Kitchen Range, Revolutionising Alfresco Living

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoscape, the UK's leading provider of composite building materials such as decking, cladding and fencing, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Outdoor Kitchens range. This new line of modular kitchen units combines functionality, style, and environmental sustainability, setting a new standard for outdoor living spaces.



Crafted from powder-coated aluminium and 100% recycled polywood, Ecoscape 's Outdoor Kitchens offer unparalleled durability while minimising environmental impact. The range includes a variety of versatile units designed to meet diverse outdoor cooking and entertaining needs:



A mobile trolley with bottle holders and wheels for convenient transportation

A secure cabinet featuring magnetic doors and elegant brass handles A multifunctional worktop with a built-in ice bucket and hooks for kitchen utensils

Each unit comes equipped with a weatherproof cover, ensuring year-round protection against the elements and extending the lifespan of the kitchen.

"Our new Outdoor Kitchens range represents a significant step forward in sustainable outdoor living," said Gary Farrell, CEO of Ecoscape. "We've combined our expertise in eco-friendly materials with sleek design to create a product that not only enhances outdoor spaces but also aligns with our commitment to environmental care."

The Outdoor Kitchens are available in four sophisticated colours - Oak, Smoke, Taupe, and Cotton - allowing customers to seamlessly integrate these units into their existing garden or patio aesthetics. The modular design offers unparalleled flexibility, enabling homeowners to create custom configurations that perfectly suit their space and needs.

Starting at £945 for a full three-unit set and £450 for standalone pieces such as the sink unit, Ecoscape's Outdoor Kitchens represent excellent value for money. All products come with a two-year warranty, complementing the company's renowned 20 to 25-year warranty on their composite decking and related products.

Key benefits of Ecoscape's Outdoor Kitchens include:

Eco-friendly construction using recycled materialsWeather-resistant design for year-round useModular flexibility for customizable layoutsStylish colour options to suit various outdoor aestheticsEasy installation and maintenance

Ecoscape's Outdoor Kitchens are now available for purchase online through the company's ecommerce platform, making it easier than ever for customers to transform their outdoor spaces. With the ability to buy online, homeowners can conveniently browse, customise, and order their perfect outdoor kitchen setup from the comfort of their homes.

For more information about Ecoscape's new Outdoor Kitchens range or to make a purchase, visit , view their online brochure or contact their customer service team at 01706 364 637.

CONTACT: Media Contact Laura Cranston ...