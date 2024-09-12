CEAT Inaugurates New Truck Bus Radial (TBR) Line at Chennai Plant, Strengthening Entry into Global Markets

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, India – 11 September, 2024: CEAT, India’s leading tyre manufacturer, today announced the inauguration of it’s best in class Truck Bus Radial (TBR) production line at their Chennai manufacturing plant. The new line will progressively reach a production capacity of 1500 tyres daily over the next 12 months and marks a significant milestone in CEAT’s drive to expand its footprint in international markets. The new TBR line complements CEAT’s existing production capabilities, including the manufacture of premium Passenger Car Radial (PCR) tyres and Motorcycle Radial (MCR/MCS) tyres . This expansion ensures that CEAT is well-positioned to meet the growing demands of high performance vehicles both in the domestic and international markets, all while maintaining its leadership in safety, sustainability, and digital innovation.

Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO, CEAT, highlighted the strategic importance of the new TBR line, stating, "The inauguration of the Truck Bus Radial line at our export centric Chennai plant is a key step in CEAT’s global expansion strategy of offering a complete range of tyres across markets including Europe and the US. By integrating smart technologies and connected systems, we are creating a safer, more efficient, and sustainable workplace. This investment reaffirms CEAT’s dedication to delivering innovative, world-class mobility solutions to our customers worldwide."

Jayasankar Kurruppal, Senior Vice President – Manufacturing, CEAT, emphasized the plant’s technological and safety advancements, noting, “Our Chennai plant has consistently set new benchmarks in both operational excellence and employee safety. The new TBR line exemplifies our commitment to creating a safe and smart manufacturing environment. The project has been implemented with in-house development of key equipment, proudly leveraging domestic Indian solutions, allowing us to efficiently manage both cost and timelines."

Located in Sriperumbudur and spread across 160 acres, CEAT’s Chennai plant is at the forefront of the company’s global operations. The addition of the TBR line strengthens CEAT’s standing as a hub of advanced manufacturing, underpinned by cutting-edge technology. These standards ensure the plant is equipped with connected machinery, real-time data analytics, and advanced automation, making it a true smart factory that delivers superior efficiency, safety, and quality.

The Chennai plant is a model for the tyre manufacturing industry, having implemented numerous safety initiatives that prioritize employee well-being. The plant has been recognized with prestigious safety certifications, including the British Safety Council 5-Star Award and the Sword of Honour, which highlight its adherence to the highest safety standards.

In addition to its focus on employee safety and digital transformation, the Chennai plant is a leader in sustainability. With a 25% green cover, 40% of the plant’s energy is sourced from renewable energy, including a 5 MW solar rooftop installation, with plans to increase this to 50% by 2025. The plant is also a zero liquid discharge facility, reflecting CEAT’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.







