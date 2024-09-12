Noise elevates style and connectivity with the launch of NoiseFit Halo 2; features 1.46-inch AMOLED display with a rotating axe-cut bezel

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) India, 11th September 2024 - Noise, India's leading connected lifestyle brand, today launched the latest addition to its smartwatch line-up, NoiseFit Halo 2. Building on the success of NoiseFit Halo, the new smartwatch boasts a stunning 1.46-inch AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience. The new smartwatch features a unique axe-cut rotating bezel that enhances navigation, providing a refined and intuitive user experience. Coupled with its easy-to-navigate UI, the new smartwatch ensures smooth and engaging interactions. Combining elegance with advanced functionality, the NoiseFit Halo 2 boasts a premium metallic finish and comes in three stylish strap options: metal, leather, and silicon. This versatile design is crafted for doers who seek excellence at their fingertips.

Designed to deliver an enriching user experience, the NoiseFit Halo 2 features a suite of customizable transition effects, including Zoom, Center Axis Flip, Arc Rotation, and Edge Flip. These dynamic animations add a personal touch to the smartwatch's interface. The Always-on Display keeps the consumers updated with a glance, eliminating the need to constantly activate the screen, enhancing convenience. Equipped with Tru Sync™ technology, the new smartwatch enhances the bluetooth calling experience and provides a hassle free connection with the smartphones. Moreover, it allows users to save up to 10 contacts and access recent calls with ease, all without reaching for the smartphone.



With a strengthened BT Calling, the product ensures a hassle-free and stable connection during calls. These advancements not only enhance user experience but also significantly improve the smartwatch's battery life lasting up to 7 days on a single charge.



The NoiseFit Halo 2 sports a comprehensive Noise Health Suite™ equipped with tracking features inclusive of heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. On the other hand, the Productivity Suite enhances daily routines with reminders and convenient weather updates. Designed with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and a durable metallic frame, the NoiseFit Halo 2 has been built to endure an active lifestyle. The smartwatch offers over 100 sports modes and more than 100 watch faces, providing ample space for personalization. Its seamless integration with the NoiseFit App enhances functionality, allowing users to tailor their experience even further.





