ION Commodities Enhances Rightangle S24 For Liquid Hydrocarbon Market Participants

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION , a leading global provider of and commodity management solutions, has launched RightAngle

S24, an enhanced version of its flagship commodities trading and risk management solution (CTRM) for oil, refined products, and natural liquids (NGLs). Innovations in this release empower firms to capitalize on opportunities with improved management of mass-based transactions, greater control over valuation marks, as well as enhanced scheduling and inventory management.

ION Commodities

Continue Reading

Global commodity firms trading in liquid hydrocarbons require business insights to maximize their profits while navigating increased levels of price volatility and significant market disruptions. These firms also need to efficiently manage and optimize across increasingly complex supply chains.

Developed to support these needs across its global customer base, ION's RightAngle S24 features strengthened

transaction management, decision-making, integration, user experience, and solution security. Core business workflow enhancements include:



Improved mass-based transaction capability: provides businesses transacting in domestic and international markets robust handling of both mass and volumes. RightAngle S24 optimizes mass-based transactions and ensures precise inventory and financial calculations.

Mark to Intent (MTI) valuation: provides the ability to mark positions against their intended delivery markets rather than just their current physical markets. MTI provides greater visibility into the factors that can impact performance in today's globally interconnected markets. Enhanced scheduling and inventory management: accommodates more complex forecasting. The RightAngle Inventory Workbench now supports blending, and offers improved planning and scheduling especially for biofuel markets.

To improve solution security ION has introduced advanced encryption, data protection, and robust auditing capabilities. Users also benefit from the solution's new integration architecture which streamlines connectivity with third-party systems.

"At ION, we

continually prioritize innovation to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers. Our RightAngle S24 release embodies this, introducing enhancements that position RightAngle for expansion in international liquid hydrocarbon markets, empowering our customers to unlock new opportunities and drive growth," explains Sunil Biswas, Chief Product Officer, ION Commodities. "With its advanced business workflows and seamless integration capabilities, RightAngle S24 enables midstream, downstream, and large fuel consuming businesses to maximize their potential with crude oil, refined products, and NGL commodities."

To learn more visit

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit



About ION Commodities

ION Commodities delivers data-driven energy and commodities trading and risk management solutions across the supply chain. Our scalable ETRM and CTRM solutions equip clients to use real-time risk analytics and reporting, minimize supply chain risks, automate critical business processes, and make faster, more informed decisions. We provide full support and transparency for procurement, supply, and trading to a global community of over 1,200 clients. For more information, visit commodities

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE ION

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED