Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Protesting Doctors' Present New Demands To Mamata Govt. What We Know So Far 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The impasse between protesting resident doctors and the West Bengal over the resumption of duty continued. On Wednesday, the West Bengal government dismissed junior doctors' demands for Chief Mamata Banerjee 's presence and a live broadcast as prerequisites for negotiating an end to their month-long strike and standoff over the alleged rape-murder of a female medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Additionally, the meeting of principals and directors from all state medical colleges and hospitals, scheduled by the CM for Thursday, has been postponed to next week due to "urgent emergency work" at these institutions.

Latest updates on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1)The doctors requested that the meeting be broadcast live and a delegation of 30 representatives be allowed to attend .

2)Dr. Arnab Mukhopadhya called for a transparent discussion with West Bengal's Minister of State for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, regarding the RG Kar Medical College incident amid ongoing protests by doctors in Haryana. On Thursday, he emphasised that while all channels for discussion remain open, their demands for certain conditions are not unreasonable.





3)“We've seen that the state government organized a public meeting with MoS Health Chandrima Bhattacharya, who expressed a desire for an open dialogue. We are also waiting for that discussion, and we have requested it be broadcast live to ensure transparency. While he claims to be disheartened, he is in an air-conditioned room while we continue our protest,” Dr. Mukhopadhya told ANI.“Our conditions for discussion are fair, and we will persist with our protest.”