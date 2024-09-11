China Blasts US Intervention In Hong Kong Affairs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- China is deeply dismayed by the US attempts to manipulate Hong Kong-related issues and suppress Hong Kong's development, spokesperson of the Chinese of Foreign Affairs Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Responding to reports that the US House of Representatives is preparing to pass the "Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office (HKETO) Certification Act," Mao said the HKETO is an overseas economic and trade organization set up by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

"Its successful and smooth operation is conducive to expanding practical economic and trade cooperation between Hong Kong and relevant countries and regions with win-win results," the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted her as saying at a press conference in Beijing.

Mao said the bill politicizes and instrumentalizes normal economic and trade cooperation, deliberately discredits Hong Kong's overseas institutions, and is of a very bad nature.

"Hong Kong is the second-largest source of trade surplus for the United States, and more than 1,200 US enterprises have invested in Hong Kong. Such a move by the United States will only end up harming its own interests," Mao said, adding that China has lodged solemn representations with the United States.

"China urges the United States to stop advancing the bill, so as not to cause greater harm to the stability and development of China-U.S. relations.

"Should the United States insist on going its own way, China will take practical and effective countermeasures," she warned. (end)

