Two Rockets Hit US Embassy Facility, Military Base Near Baghdad Airport
Date
9/11/2024 11:30:19 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Sep 11 (IANS) Two Katyusha rockets were fired late Tuesday night at a facility belonging to the US embassy and an Iraqi military base near Baghdad International Airport, according to an Interior Ministry source.
One of the rockets landed near the US embassy's logistic center at the perimeter of the airport without causing casualties. The other one landed on the counter-terrorism service base near the airport, causing material damage to one of the buildings, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.
Iraqi military bases housing US troops and the US embassy in the Green Zone have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.
MENAFN11092024000231011071ID1108662790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.