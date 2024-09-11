ICC prosecutor calls for urgent issuance of arrest warrants for Israel's Netanyahu, Gallant, Sinwar

(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor has called for the Pre-Trial Chamber to urgently issue arrest warrants for several high-profile figures, including Israeli Prime and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif. In a statement released on Monday, Prosecutor Karim Khan emphasized the necessity of these warrants to prevent any potential obstruction or harm to the ongoing investigation and court proceedings. The request aims to address concerns about the further commission of the alleged crimes and to ensure compliance with the Rome Statute.



Previously, in May, Khan had announced the court’s intention to seek arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant on accusations of war crimes. Additionally, he had requested warrants for three Hamas leaders: Sinwar, Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh. However, Khan has since withdrawn the request for a warrant for Haniyeh, following his assassination in July during a visit to Iran. The decision to withdraw was based on the fact that Haniyeh is no longer a subject of concern for the court.



Despite withdrawing the application for Haniyeh, Khan has maintained his request for an arrest warrant for Mohammed Deif, another Hamas leader. Israel had previously claimed that Deif had been killed in July, but the prosecutor's office is still investigating the accuracy of these reports. Khan stated that the prosecution will withdraw the application for Deif’s arrest if credible and sufficient evidence confirms his death, but until then, the request remains active.



The urgency of these arrest warrants reflects the ICC’s commitment to addressing alleged war crimes and ensuring justice for the affected parties. By seeking these warrants, the ICC aims to uphold its mandate under the Rome Statute, which seeks to prosecute individuals responsible for serious international crimes, including war crimes, and to prevent further violations of international law.

