Canada announces suspension of 30 arms sales permits to Israel, cancels contract with US firm

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Canada announced the suspension of 30 arms sales permits to Israel and the cancellation of a contract with a U.S. company, General Dynamics, which was set to supply Quebec-made ammunition to the Israeli army. Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly made it clear that Canadian-made ammunition, produced by the Canadian branch of the U.S.-based General Dynamics, will not be sold or shipped to other countries for resale to Israel. This decision marks a significant stance by the Canadian to prevent any potential loopholes in arms sales policies related to Israel.



The announcement was positively received by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), Canada's largest Muslim advocacy organization. The NCCM expressed approval of Minister Joly’s firm stance, emphasizing that the Canadian government’s policy on weapons sales to Israel remains strictly enforced. They appreciated Joly’s explicit rejection of any potential circumvention of the ban through transactions involving General Dynamics.



The sale of Canadian arms through intermediary countries to Israel has been a contentious issue, with critics raising concerns about such transactions. Joly emphasized that the government’s policy is clear: no arms or parts of arms should be sent to Gaza, regardless of the method or route of shipment. She reiterated that the Canadian government's position on this matter is uncompromising and that ongoing communication with General Dynamics is part of ensuring adherence to this policy.



In contrast, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs expressed concern over what they perceive as a troubling shift in Canadian government policy. According to several reports, the Centre believes Joly’s statements reflect a significant change in Canada's approach to arms sales and international relations concerning Israel, highlighting the contentious nature of the policy shift.

