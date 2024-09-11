Air India SATS Launches India's First Executive Class Tarmac Coach

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 10 September, 2024: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), India’s leading airport services management company today unveiled the India’s first luxury tarmac coach exclusively for First Class and Business Class travellers at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. This transformative offering is part of AISATS' major evolution to become a vibrant, customer-focused, and future-ready organization driven by innovation and sustainability. The company has introduced 3 such coaches at Delhi airport for Air India flights and will extend this service to other airlines in the near future.

AISATS luxury coaches boast premium amenities like plush seating, ample legroom, air conditioning etc. for ultra-comfort and seamless transport between the terminal gate and the aircraft door for its elite passengers. Furthermore, all these are electric vehicles, aligning with AISATS' sustainability initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint.

“These luxury coaches exemplify our commitment to reimagining the premium travel experience through innovative solutions. Flying first class/business class is a privilege that is embedded in a passenger’s first class/business class seat(s) and lounge access. At AISATS, we believe this privilege should also extend to their experience when they travel from the terminal to the aircraft and vice versa," stated Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer at AISATS. "By leveraging our aviation expertise, we are transforming the luxury air travel experience, enhancing operational efficiencies and transitioning to eco-friendly operations. This is in line with our aggressive growth strategy to help fuel India’s ascendant aviation sector and cement our leadership in delivering delightful and sustainable aviation services."

The introduction of these luxury coaches solidifies AISATS' position as a dynamic industry force setting new benchmarks through innovation, sustainability and customer-centricity. This service reflects AISATS’ passion to delight passengers at every stage of their airport journey. As superlative experiences go, these luxury coaches are unmatched in their ability to blend enjoyable comfort with sophisticated style.

With innovative offerings like the executive coaches and ambitious infrastructure projects, AISATS is accelerating its transformation into a future-ready organization that prioritizes customer delight, technological advancement and environmental stewardship. As the company forges ahead on this transformative journey, it remains committed to redefining industry standards and delivering exceptional experiences that make travel more luxurious, efficient and sustainable.





