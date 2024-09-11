Türkiye to record current account surplus of USD749M for July: survey

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, a survey projected that Türkiye is likely to record a current account surplus of USD749 million for July. This forecast reflects a significant range of estimates from a panel of 12 economists, with projections varying between a modest surplus of USD213 million and a more substantial USD1.2 billion. This anticipated surplus represents a notable improvement compared to the USD407 million surplus recorded in June.



The Turkish Central is scheduled to release the official balance of payments data on Thursday, which will provide a detailed account of Türkiye's current account performance for July. The official figures will confirm the preliminary estimates and offer a comprehensive view of the country's external financial position.



Looking ahead, the current account balance for the end of 2024 is expected to show a deficit of USD20.4 billion. This anticipated deficit reflects a broad range of estimates from economists, who forecast figures between USD16 billion and USD27 billion. The variance in these projections underscores the uncertainty and potential volatility in Türkiye's external account balances over the coming months.



The projected current account surplus for July and the anticipated year-end deficit highlight ongoing dynamics in Türkiye's economic landscape, including trade balances and capital flows. The forthcoming official data will be crucial for assessing the country's financial health and informing future economic policy decisions.

