Iran’s oil minister highlights Tehran’s strategic potential as hub for energy trade, transit

(MENAFN) Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad highlighted Iran's strategic potential as a pivotal hub for energy trade and transit in the region, thanks to its advantageous geopolitical position. Paknejad made these comments during a meeting with Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), who is in Tehran to discuss preparations for the 26th Ministerial Meeting of the forum scheduled for late October. Paknejad emphasized Iran's foundational role in the GECF and expressed optimism about hosting the upcoming meeting in Tehran, noting that the first Ministerial Meeting in 2001 had yielded positive results for the forum’s members.



Paknejad also stressed that, given the current geopolitical landscape and the specific conditions affecting global gas markets, especially amid energy crises, it is essential to support the GECF Secretariat. He argued that this support would enable the forum to play a significant role in enhancing global energy security through active participation and cooperation among its member countries. The oil minister underscored the importance of the GECF's specialized reports, including the gas market outlook, and highlighted Iran's potential to serve as a key crossroads for energy trade and transit in the region.



The minister further pointed out that natural gas is crucial not only for ensuring energy security but also for advancing global climate goals, particularly during the transition to cleaner energy sources. He suggested that the GECF Secretariat, in collaboration with the OPEC Secretariat, could play a significant role in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 29), which is planned to be held in Azerbaijan. Paknejad’s remarks underscore the importance of integrating energy and climate considerations into international discussions.



Paknejad also expressed appreciation for the GECF Secretariat’s initiatives over recent years, including the establishment of the Gas Research Institute (GRI). He noted that the GRI could provide a robust foundation for member countries to collaborate in areas such as technology, education, and human resources. This, he believes, would further strengthen the collective capabilities and contributions of the GECF’s members in the global energy landscape.

