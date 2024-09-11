Türkiye’s BIST 100 opens Tuesday with 0.39 percent increase

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened the trading day at 9,737.17 points. This marked a slight increase of 0.39 percent, or 37.61 points, compared to the previous day's close, indicating a positive movement in the market. This uptick follows a challenging day for the index, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.



On Monday, the BIST 100 experienced a decline of 0.73 percent, ending the day at 9,699.56 points. The trading session saw a significant daily transaction volume of 66 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD1.94 billion. This drop in the index underscores the volatility in the market and highlights the impact of broader economic factors on investor behavior.



As of 10:00 AM local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, the currency exchange rates were reported as follows: the US dollar was valued at 34.0295 Turkish liras, the euro was trading at 37.6410 Turkish liras, and the British pound stood at 44.6530 Turkish liras. These exchange rates are a reflection of the ongoing fluctuations in international currency markets and their effect on the Turkish economy.



In the commodities market, the price of gold was recorded at USD2,505.35 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD71.30 per barrel. These prices are indicative of global economic conditions and can influence various aspects of the Turkish economy, including trade balances and inflation rates. The stability of these commodities is closely watched by investors and policymakers alike, as they play a crucial role in shaping economic forecasts and decisions.

