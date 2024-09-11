Girls' Guide To The World Celebrates 15 Years Of Transformative Women-Only Travel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Small group trips for women

Bonding in Vietnam

Soaking it all in in Iceland

Hot air ballooning in Egypt

Exploring Sinta Pena Palace, Portugal

- CEO & Founder, Doni BelauNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Girls' Guide to the World , a leading tour provider known for its curated, upscale small group tours, proudly celebrates its 15th anniversary on September 19th 2024. Girls' Guide has spent the last decade and a half empowering women through transformative travel experiences that foster deep connections, personal growth, and unforgettable memories.Since its inception in 2009, Girls' Guide to the World has redefined what it means to travel as a woman. From its humble beginnings as a Paris-focused travel guide, Girls' Guide has expanded to offer journeys to over 40 countries across the globe. Each tour is meticulously designed to provide women with not just a vacation, but an opportunity for meaningful cultural immersion, camaraderie, and self-discovery."Over the past 15 years, I've had the privilege of witnessing the incredible impact that travel can have on women," says Doni Belau, award-winning travel expert and founder of Girls' Guide to the World. "Traveling in small, supportive groups allows women to reconnect with themselves and the world around them. Our tours are about more than just seeing new places-they're about embracing life's beauty, forming lasting friendships, and rediscovering one's own strength."Milestones and Achievements- Over 200 successful tours conducted in 40+ countries, from the vineyards of Bordeaux to the sacred temples of Bhutan.- Thousands of women have traveled with GG2W, many returning for multiple trips, forming a vibrant and supportive community.- Recognition as an industry leader in women-only travel, with accolades such as TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Awards and features in major travel publications.As Girls' Guide to the World celebrates this milestone, the company is more committed than ever to its mission of empowering women through travel. Upcoming plans include expanding to new destinations, offering more specialized experiences such as wellness retreats and adventure tours, and continuing to prioritize the safety, comfort, and joy of every traveler.Girls' Guide to the World invites women from all walks of life to join the celebration by attending a special virtual event on September 18th, featuring a lively discussion with long-time clients, team members, and special guests who have shaped their journey. Attendees can also enjoy a chance to win exclusive giveaways, including vouchers for $500 off any 2025 Girls' Guide tour, four unique travel bags by eco-brand Sherpani, which will be awarded to four different women, and a set of packing cubes by BagSmart with the Girls' Guide Logo will be given away-many other surprises to come.Register here to connect, celebrate, and look forward to the adventures ahead!Check out all the 5-star reviews and discover more about Girls' Guide to the World on Tripadvisor.For more information about Girls' Guide to the World and their upcoming trips, please visit or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.High-resolution images for press use can be found on this link.If you would like additional information about Girls' Guide to the World and their new tour offerings, please contact Erin Carey at Roam Generation - ...###About Girls' Guide to the WorldGirls' Guide to the World is a premier women-only travel company dedicated to providing exceptional travel experiences for women of all ages and backgrounds. Founded by award-winning travel expert Doni Belau, the company specializes in small group trips that offer a perfect blend of luxury, adventure, and cultural immersion. From trekking with Gorillas in Rwanda to temple touring in Bali, Girls' Guide to the World curates around 65 unique trips annually, ensuring each journey is an unforgettable experience. With a focus on gourmet dining, boutique accommodations, and off-the-beaten-path adventures, Girls' Guide to the World creates opportunities for women to connect, explore, and enjoy the beauty of the world together. For more information, visit .

