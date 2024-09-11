Coinw Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore As Platinum Sponsor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW , a platinum sponsor of Token2049, is ready to make a bold debut once again at this year's TOKEN2049 in Singapore from September 18 to 19, following its significant debut at the 2023 edition .









As one of the most influential gatherings in the space, TOKEN2049 serves as a crucial platform for global projects to showcase their latest advancements. CoinW's presence at TOKEN2049 will go beyond the sponsorship. CoinW's President, Sonia Shaw, will also represent the exchange in a panel discussion alongside industry leaders from Bybit and Bitget.

Expanding Influence in the Middle East

In a demonstration of its expanding influence in the Middle East, CoinW will share a booth with leading UAE government institutions, including the Dubai Blockchain Center, Abu Dhabi Blockchain Center, and the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. This collaboration underscores CoinW's role as a key player in the Middle East Web3 ecosystem, committed to driving the region's blockchain innovation.

As part of its long-term strategy in the Middle East, CoinW has established significant partnerships. Last year, CoinW secured a strategic cooperation agreement with the UAE Ministry of Interior, sponsored the UAE National Day celebrations , and signed an MOU with the Saaed Association. These initiatives illustrate CoinW's deep engagement and commitment to fostering blockchain growth across the region, positioning itself as one of the most trusted allies in the Middle East's evolving crypto landscape.

The Legendary After-Party in Collaboration with 88Rising

In celebration of TOKEN2049, CoinW will host "The Legendary Party," an exclusive after-party at Sentosa's Tipsy Unicorn Beach on September 19. This event will be held in collaboration with 88Rising, the global music and cultural leader. LØREN, a rising star under THEBLACKLABEL, will headline the event, providing an electrifying performance. Known for his collaborations with superstars like BLACKPINK and G-DRAGON, LØREN is set to deliver a memorable experience to attendees.

TOKEN2049 continues to stand at the forefront of global blockchain and crypto discussions, and CoinW's active involvement reflects its ongoing mission to bridge blockchain innovation across Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW is a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange that provides a comprehensive trading ecosystem and innovative products. With over 18 localized service centers and more than 13 million users worldwide, CoinW is dedicated to empowering traders, investors, and innovators across the globe.



CONTACT: marketing at coinw.com