Ojar And Alila Hinu Bay Collaborate For An Unforgettable Sensory Journey

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) In a splendid fusion of luxury and tradition, OJAR, the renowned Omani fragrance house founded by Sheikha Hind Bahwan, has unveiled an exclusive collaboration with Alila Hinu Bay-Oman's opulent retreat perched along a pristine coastline-to celebrate the rich heritage of Salalah's ancient perfume trade route.

Situated on the legendary Frankincense route and deeply inspired by Omani architectural vernacular, Alila Hinu Bay harmoniously integrates with its surroundings. OJAR captures the spirit of both the modern and the ancient, paying homage to the age-old art of Middle Eastern perfume making. Celebrated through scents that resonate with both past and present, OJAR's collections are a testament to the region's rich heritage, crafted with the finest ingredients from Oman. This bespoke collaboration invites guests to explore the enchanting scents and serene landscapes of Salalah in a uniquely immersive way.

Guests at Alila Hinu Bay will embark on an olfactory journey throughout their stay. OJAR's signature fragrances, inspired by three key perfume ingredients from Oman-Rose from Jebel Akhdar, Honey from Rustaq, and Frankincense from the Dhofar mountains-are beautifully integrated into the serene atmosphere of Alila's Private Villas, where intricate detailing, outdoor bathtubs, and private pools await. Guests will also find their unique OJAR olfactory signature available at the Alila Hinu Bay spa.