The report finds that the overall vitamin and mineral ingredients industry is at a mature stage of development, and growth in the demand for nutraceuticals will be the leading driver for vitamin and mineral ingredients over the forecast period. Rising production costs and inflationary pressure will continue to pressure vitamin and mineral suppliers and product formulators. As such, prices will remain volatile during the forecast period.
Vitamins are organic compounds classified based on their solubility into water- and fat-soluble vitamins. Water-soluble vitamins include Vitamin C and B, whereas fat-soluble vitamins include Vitamin A, D, E, and K. On the other hand, minerals are inorganic elements essential for maintaining proper metabolism. These are used in the human nutrition industry as a source of minerals and as an additive or excipient in the personal care and pharmaceutical industry.
Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) held the largest share of the global vitamin and mineral ingredients market in 2023 due to the scale of F&B, supplements, and pharmaceutical industries in the region. China, India, and Japan are some of the high-growth markets, driving the bulk of the demand for vitamin and mineral ingredients in APAC. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising population, rapid urbanization, and growing per-capita income.
The application areas considered in the analysis include food and beverage (F&B), dietary supplements, specialized nutrition, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The analysis also covers a detailed value chain analysis, new product launches by key manufacturers, and the market activity of notable suppliers.
Minerals held the largest share in the overall vitamin and mineral ingredients industry in terms of volume and revenue in 2023. We expect minerals to register slightly higher demand than vitamins over the forecast period due to the growing awareness of the health benefits of different mineral ingredients and the increase in fortification of micronutrients across different F&B products. The growing aging population and the adoption of women's and children's health supplements will drive the demand for vitamin ingredients.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Personalized Nutrition Innovative Dosage Formats Cater to Wider Health Needs Beyond Immunity Focus on High Growth Markets
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Vitamin and Mineral Ingredients Industry
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vitamin and Mineral Ingredients Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in the Vitamin and Mineral Ingredients Industry
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Vitamin Definitions Mineral Definitions Application Definitions Value Chain Analysis
Growth Environment: Companies to Action (C2A), Vitamin and Mineral Ingredients Industry
Competitive Environment Key Competitors Product Matrix: Vitamins Product Matrix: Minerals Recent Developments, 2021-2024 New Product Developments, Vitamin and Mineral-based Finished Products, 2021-2024
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator in the Vitamins and Mineral Ingredients Industry
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Pricing Trends Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Type Volume Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Type Revenue Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator, Vitamins
Growth Metrics Applications and Health Benefits Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Type Volume Forecast by Type Revenue and Volume Share Forecast by B Vitamin Type Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis by Application Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Growth Generator, Minerals
Growth Metrics Minerals Mapping by Health Benefits/Use Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Type Volume Forecast by Type Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast by Region Volume Forecast by Region Forecast Analysis by Region Revenue Forecast by Application Volume Forecast by Application Forecast Analysis by Application Revenue and Volume Share Forecast by Derivative Form Forecast Analysis by Derivative Form
Best Practices Recognition
Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps Take the Next Step
