High Temperature Fiber Market To Capture USD 19.14 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Temperature Fiber is anticipated to cross USD 19.14 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Advancements in automotive and rising industrial will accelerate industry expansion over 2023–2032. In the automotive sector, the demand for high-performance materials capable of withstanding extreme temperatures is increasing, particularly for electric vehicles and high-efficiency engines. Also, industrial manufacturing processes often involve harsh conditions that require durable, heat-resistant materials. Innovations in high temperature fibers, such as advanced composites and reinforced materials, are crucial to meet these needs, fueling market expansion.

For instance, in February 2024, Mitsubishi Chemical Group developed a high-heat-resistant CMC (ceramic matrix composite) using pitch-based carbon fibers capable of withstanding temperatures up to 1,500 °C. This innovation highlights the growing demand for materials that can endure extreme conditions in aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications. The introduction of such high-performance composites reflects the industry's push towards more durable and efficient solutions and signals expanding market opportunities as sectors increasingly seek out advanced, high-temperature materials for critical applications.

Aerospace sector to maintain a key role in applications

High temperature fiber market size from aerospace segment will observe commendable growth by 2032, attributed to the sector's stringent requirements for materials that can withstand extreme temperatures and harsh conditions. High temperature fibers, such as those made from aramid and carbon, are essential for aerospace applications, including thermal protection systems, engine components, and structural reinforcement. As the aerospace industry continues to advance with new technologies and high-performance materials, the demand for durable and heat-resistant fibers will drive significant market growth.

Deformed Form to retain its prominence

High temperature fiber market share from deformed form segment will gain a considerable foothold by 2032 due to its critical role in enhancing the mechanical properties and thermal resistance of fibers. Deformed form fibers, such as those with twisted or braided structures, offer improved strength, flexibility, and durability, making them ideal for applications requiring high thermal stability and structural integrity. Their application in industries like aerospace, automotive, and industrial manufacturing, where high-performance and heat-resistant materials are essential, will drive the growth of this market segment.

APAC to contribute significantly

Asia Pacific high temperature fiber market will experience a substantial CAGR during 2023 and 2032, propelled by rapid industrialization and increasing demand across various sectors, including aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing. The region's expanding aerospace industry and growing investments in infrastructure development drive the need for advanced, heat-resistant materials. Besides, technological upgrades and the rising adoption of high performance fibers in industrial applications further contribute to market growth. Asia Pacific's robust industrial base and innovation in materials technology position APAC as a vital contributor to the global market.

High Temperature Fiber Market Players

Major players in the high temperature fiber industry include DuPont, TOYOBO CO., LTD., Kolon Industries, Inc., Rex Sealing & Packing Industries Private Limited, Morgan Advanced Materials, Kamenny Vek, Owens Corning, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., and Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., among others.

These players are investing heavily in research and development to enhance fiber performance and develop new materials with superior thermal resistance. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are enabling them to expand their product portfolios and market reach. Additionally, these companies are focusing on entering emerging markets and adopting advanced manufacturing technologies to improve production efficiency. Their efforts to meet diverse industrial needs and drive technological innovations are bolstering their market share.

In June 2024, Farsoon Technologies launched a new high-performance carbon-fiber reinforced PA6 material, FS6130CF-F, designed specifically for enhanced durability in its industrial 'Flight' 3D printing systems.

