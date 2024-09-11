EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Expansion

ENCAVIS acquires a ready-to-build wind in Dannhausen (18 MW) and further expands its wind portfolio in Germany to over 300 MW

11.09.2024

ENCAVIS acquires a ready-to-build wind farm in Dannhausen (18 MW) and further expands its wind portfolio in Germany to over 300 MW



Hamburg, 11 September 2024 – The MDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, ticker symbol: ECV) has acquired a ready-to-build (RTB) wind farm in Dannhausen (Lower Saxony) with a planned generation capacity of 18 megawatts (MW). Encavis purchased the project from SWW - Neue Energien GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of RB Holding) and commissioned SOWITEC Operations GmbH with the construction of the project. Construction of the plant, which is being built 80 kilometres south-east of Hanover, will begin in a few weeks. Connection to the electricity grid is expected in early 2026. 'With the acquisition and construction of the wind farm from SWW and SOWITEC in Dannhausen, we are expanding our wind farm portfolio in Germany to a total of 311 MW and thus further strengthen our domestic generation capacity,' says Mario Schirru, CIO/COO of Encavis AG. The three 6 MW V150 wind turbines will have a hub height of 166 metres and will generate a total of around 42 gigawatt hours (GWh) of electricity per year once they are completed. The electricity purchase is secured via an EEG feed-in tariff with a term of 20 years. Encavis arranged financing for this project at an early stage via a German bank.



About ENCAVIS: The Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.6 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.2 GW belong to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has more than 1.2 GW of capacity under construction, of which around 900 MW are own assets. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe. ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their“AA” level and ISS ESG with their“Prime” label (A-), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) with its Climate Score“B” and Sustainalytics with its“low risk” ESG risk rating.

About SOWITEC

As a first-tier international developer of renewable energy projects, SOWITEC operates in 12 countries, beside Germany primarily concentrating on emerging markets. With a dedicated team of over 100 professionals, SOWITEC covers the complete spectrum of solar and wind power project development, encompassing planning, design, yield assessments, profitability calculations, construction assistance, sales, financing, and the technical and commercial management of wind and solar parks. Presently, SOWITEC boasts a successful portfolio of over 60 wind and solar projects, totaling nearly 3,000 MW, actively contributing to the sustainable energy landscape across eight countries. -p





