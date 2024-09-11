N. Korea Responsible For Damage From Trash Balloons - Seoul

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- South Korean Unification Kim Yung-ho said Wednesday that Pyongyang should be held legally accountable for the damage caused by thousands of trash-filled balloons sent across the border by the North, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We should hold North Korea accountable for this issue," Kim was quoted as saying in a parliamentary session after a lawmaker pointed out the should seek compensation from North Korea for the damage.

North Korea has launched thousands of balloons filled with trash since late May in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by North Korean defectors and activists in South Korea.

In July, one of such trash-carrying balloons landed on the presidential office compound. Currently, the law does not provide a legal framework for the government to offer compensation for property damage caused by North Korea's provocations or these trash-filled balloons.

On Monday, firefighters put out a blaze that began on the rooftop of a warehouse in Paju, 27 km northwest of Seoul, after a North Korean trash balloon landed there. A Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson has said some North Korean balloons have dropped bundles of trash using devices that heat up and disconnect the garbage after a certain period of time, noting they could lead to fires if they land on surfaces without properly separating. (end)

