Last Two Months To COP29: Showcasing Green Energy Progress And Global Climate Solutions

Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan is internationally acknowledged for its substantial
oil and gas reserves. Despite its dependence on these traditional
energy sources, the country is dedicated to fostering a sustainable
energy future and advancing a "green economy."
Azerbaijan is actively confronting emerging global challenges
and, consequently, will host one of the United Nations' premier
events this November-the 29th session of the conference of the
Parties to the Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29). This
landmark event signifies a significant milestone for Azerbaijan,
marking the largest international conference the country has ever
organized. Extensive preparations are clearly underway to ensure
the successful execution of this prestigious gathering.
The Irish political analyst, Patrick Walsh, commenting on the
issue for Azernews , stated that Azerbaijan has
organized the COP29 conference and its associated events in a
timely and efficient manner. According to him, the West already
perceives that COP29 will be successfully executed.
"Azerbaijan appears to be organizing the conference and
associated events in a timely and efficient manner. The event is
well-publicized and gives the impression in the West that it is in
capable hands, which will do it justice. Organizing such a major
event is a significant undertaking, and only a select few states
would have the capability to accomplish it."
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan has been pursuing a
transition to "green energy" for some time. Following the signing
of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the country aims to
reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 and by 40% by 2050.
The development of renewable energy sources has become a central
component of Azerbaijan's clean energy strategy.
Azerbaijan has successfully collaborated with various countries
on climate initiatives and the transition to green energy. Joint
projects are underway with Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China,
Central Asia, and several European countries.
For example, cooperation with Turkiye continues through the
development of the "Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe" green energy
corridor, which involves exporting renewable energy from
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan region to Turkiye and eventually to
Europe.
Additionally, Azerbaijan is establishing itself as both a
producer and exporter of green energy to Europe. In line with the
"Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Field of Development and
Transmission of Green Energy" signed in Bucharest on December 17,
2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania have formed a
partnership. This project, known as the "Caspian-Black Sea-Europe
Green Energy Corridor" or "Black Sea Cable," aims to transport
green energy generated from Azerbaijan's wind power plants to
Romania and Europe.
The scale of Azerbaijan's green energy partnerships has expanded
rapidly since 2020. Initial pilot projects with Saudi Arabia's ACWA
Power and the UAE's Masdar, which included 240 MW of wind and 230
MW of solar energy, have grown significantly.
Regarding the global reaction to COP29 being held in
Azerbaijan, the expert noted that while some factions may oppose
Azerbaijan's role, the broader international community tends to
adopt a more pragmatic view.
"Certain sections of the environmental lobby do oppose a fossil
fuel producer hosting the conference, similar to the objections
raised during COP28 in the UAE. However, the broader global
perspective tends to be more pragmatic. It recognizes that while
oil and gas production is crucial for maintaining our current
standard of living, the goal should be to reduce dependency on
these resources rather than condemn those who supply them. These
resources are essential for industry, agriculture, transportation,
prosperity, and life expectancy. Who better to organize such an
event than those who can make the most significant statement on the
transition to a greener future?"
In recent years, Azerbaijan has seen substantial investment in
the development and restoration of its energy infrastructure. There
has been a notable increase in interest in alternative energy, with
significant investments from foreign companies.
In response to the question about this international event's
holdingpotential benefits for Azerbaijan, expert Patric Walsh noted
that COP29 could serve as a platform to dispel the misleading
stereotypes that persist in the West and are sometimes perpetuated
by certain diasporas.
"The benefits are numerous. Azerbaijan has the opportunity to
present itself to the world as a modern and functional state. The
influx of visitors will enhance tourism, and the conference can
help dispel the unfortunate stereotypes that persist in the West,
which are sometimes perpetuated by certain diasporas. Additionally,
COP29 provides a platform to showcase Azerbaijan's advancements in
renewable energy. This prestigious event attracts a distinct
audience compared to those who attend events like Formula 1 or
football tournaments in Baku."
Further to his comments, Walsh underlined several key climate
issues that COP29 is expected to address in Azerbaijan.
In response to a question about this, the expert emphasized the
importance of setting realistic goals for transitioning to a green
economy.
"The key issue is establishing practical targets that can be
widely agreed upon and effectively implemented by states. These
targets should be grounded in reality rather than ideology,
allowing existing energy production to support and facilitate the
transition. The aim is not to abandon current energy sources
without viable alternatives but to ensure a smooth transition that
sustains modern standards of living worldwide."
Finally, the expert commented on the green energy projects being
implemented in Azerbaijan.
Patric Walsh highlighted that both current and planned projects
are crucial for ensuring a diversified economy.
"These projects are essential for fostering a more diverse
economy in the future. It is important that revenue from current
energy production is invested in diversifying Azerbaijan's economic
base. While oil and gas resources offer significant benefits, they
can also lead to an overreliance that hampers growth in other
sectors. Developing alternative energy sources is vital, but it is
equally important to cultivate a diverse and resilient economy.
This approach will create opportunities across various industries
and services, contributing to an overall improvement in living
standards."
Global climate issues, which are the focus of COP29, have
far-reaching implications for both the economy and other critical
areas of life. Central to addressing these challenges is climate
finance. Azerbaijani officials have repeatedly emphasized that this
year's COP will place a strong emphasis on climate finance. Key
topics of discussion at COP29 will include increasing climate
finance, providing financial support to developing countries, and
improving resource efficiency. Achieving consensus on these issues
could yield significant global solutions.
Climate change is a pressing global concern that necessitates
international cooperation. In this context, COP29 offers a unique
opportunity for the world to come together in Azerbaijan this
November to tackle this critical issue.
