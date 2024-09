GOOSE HOLLOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES AN ETF CLOSURE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TENAFLY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Collaborative Series Trust (the "Trust") has determined that it is in the best interests of to liquidate the Goose Hollow Enhanced Equity (Cboe BZX: GHEE) (the "Fund"), a series of the Trust, following a recommendation by the Fund's investment adviser, Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC.

The Board has determined to liquidate the Fund with the liquidation payment to shareholders expected to take place on or about September 27, 2024 ("Liquidation Date"). After September 11, 2024, the Fund will not accept creation orders. The last day of trading in the Fund on the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. (the "Exchange") will be September 27, 2024. Shareholders should be aware that while the Fund is preparing to liquidate, it will not be pursuing its stated investment objective or engaging in any business activities except for the purposes of winding up its business and affairs, preserving the value of its assets, paying its liabilities, and distributing its remaining assets to shareholders.

Shareholders may sell their holdings of the Fund on the Exchange until market close on September 27, 2024, and may incur typical transaction fees from their broker-dealer. The Fund's shares will no longer trade on the Exchange after market close on September 27, 2024, and the shares will be subsequently delisted. Shareholders who do not sell their shares of the Fund before market close on September 27, 2024, will receive cash equal to the amount of the net asset value of their shares, which will include any capital gains and dividends, in the cash portion of their brokerage accounts, on or about the Liquidation Date.

Shareholders generally will recognize a capital gain or loss equal to the amount received for their shares over their adjusted basis in such shares. You may wish to consult your tax advisor about your particular situation.

Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC is a global macro investment manager that is located just outside the New York City area. The investment team is led by Krishna Kumar and has several decades of global macro experience with a focus on derivatives and applying best-in-class technology. The firm looks to develop long-term partnerships with its clients, community, and service providers.

