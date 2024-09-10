MFA On Iran's Missile Transfer To Russia: We Are Considering All Options, Including Severance Of Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is considering all options in response to Iran's shipments of ballistic missiles to Russia, including the severance of relations.

Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's MFA, said this at a briefing when asked whether possible devastating consequences included the severance of diplomatic relations with Iran.

“I won't specify what exactly is meant by 'devastating consequences' now, so as not to weaken the diplomatic position. But I can say that all options, including the one you mentioned, are on the table,” Tychyi said.

According to him, if the transfer of ballistic missiles took place and the fact of their use is recorded,“then, accordingly, the following consequences will follow.”

The MFA spokesperson emphasized that this is not just about Ukraine's security, Ukrainian-Iranian relations, or Russian-Iranian relations.

“In fact, the context of these Iranian actions is much broader, and the deepening of military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran poses direct security threats to the entire region of Europe and the Middle East... Therefore, we, of course, call on our partners and the international community to increase pressure on official Tehran and Moscow in order to preserve international peace and security and to neutralize the threats that this cooperation poses to Europe and the Middle East,” Tykhyi said.

He stated that the Ukrainian government is closely monitoring these developments.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 9, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned Iran's charge d'affaires Shahriar Amuzegar in connection with reports of a possible supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia. The relevant comment of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine dated on September 7 was handed over to the Iranian diplomat, with a strict warning that if the fact of Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia is confirmed, it will have devastating consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

On Tuesday, the United States confirmed that Iran had transferred ballistic missiles to Russia.