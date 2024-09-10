NIKSUN To Highlight Cutting Edge Technology At The Data Connectors Conference In Reston, VA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At the Data Connectors Cybersecurity on September 12th, 2024, top cybersecurity leaders will gather to connect and exchange critical insights on dealing with threats. NIKSUN , a recognized global pioneer in the field of cybersecurity and monitoring, is excited to announce that it will be amongst the exhibitors and panelists.

At the conference, NIKSUN will be showcasing its latest revolutionary platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to unify data and intelligence across an organization's end-to-end infrastructure. NIKSUN will showcase how this all-in-one solution is capable of powering immediate answers to security, performance, and compliance incidents, thereby reducing operational expenses by cutting down on the person-hours needed to remediate issues.

Delegates can get a first-hand experience of this holistic platform that consolidates different data tools into a single window at the NIKSUN booth at the conference, which will be held on Thursday, September 12th, 2024, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST at the Sheraton Reston Hotel, 11810 Sunrise Valley Drive, Reston, VA 20191. In addition to exhibiting, NIKSUN will also be speaking on an elite panel of industry leaders about its holistic solution, which, for the first time ever, automatically generates the critical intelligence organizations need to gain complete transparency and 100% situational awareness into their infrastructure.

Speaking about the event, Nik Pruthi, the President & CFO of NIKSUN, Inc. said,“Whether it's a hack or a data breach, the reputational damage that any organization can suffer can last a long time or even be irreversible. When comparing putting a rigorous cyber security system in place to those costs, it is a no-brainer for businesses – no matter their size. Recent global events have demonstrated that no business is immune to the effects of a cyberattack, making it critical that every business invests in the right fundamentals to protect their vital assets.”

He continued,“Yet, due to the limited and expensive options available to IT professionals in today's market, deploying a state-of-the-art cybersecurity model that effectively guards an entire firm's infrastructure has eluded most businesses. After nearly thirty years of diligent effort, NIKSUN has been able to create the perfect remedy – an end-to-end, all-in-one solution which offers cybersecurity, network-to-application monitoring, compliance (including NIST and CMMC), and more for a small fraction of the price of other tools.”

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and

intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Mid East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at .

About Data Connectors

Since 1999, Data Connectors has been facilitating relationships between senior executives who are looking for solutions and the vendors who provide them. They offer solution providers the opportunity to speak directly to the community, with education-focused, trust-building presentations and discussions.

Their community encompasses more than 650,000 professionals, from Canada to the US, and south into Latin America and the Caribbean, with cybersecurity solutions providers, senior executives, industry leaders, and representatives from the FBI, USSS, DHS, and CISA discussing the most pressing security issues today.

Data Connector's one-day events, held in up to 50 cities annually, gather hundreds of the region's top cybersecurity professionals for a world-class conference experience. Attendees get access to influential security leaders and have the opportunity to attend sessions held by the nation's top cyber solutions providers.

