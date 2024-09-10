FUCHS Releases New Line Of PTFE-Alternative Lubricants For Automotive Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FUCHS is pleased to announce the release of GLEITMO SIL 880P, the first in a series of non-PFAS based lubricants for the Automotive industry. As world-wide regulations continue to emerge, these lubricants were developed to support OEMs and tier suppliers transitioning away from PFAS-containing materials.

“There is increasing pressure on the Automotive industry to eliminate PFAS at all levels of their supply chain, including lubrication,” remarked Eric Fisk, Product Manager at FUCHS Lubricants Co.“We understand that not all of our customers are prepared to make the transition to non-PFAS based lubricants, but we wanted to ensure that we could support them when they are ready.”

GLEITMO SIL 880P is a dimethyl silicone grease known for its excellent mechanical stability and material compatibility. It performs well across a wide temperature range, prevents stick/slip, and offers excellent water resistance and low temperature torque capabilities. GLEITMO SIL 880P is ideal for a range of automotive components, including those in steering, braking, and chassis applications.

This product was developed in close collaboration with customers who had previously used PTFE-containing lubricants to ensure that there was no loss in performance.“PTFE, which contains PFAS has historically been used as a thickener in greases for applications requiring advanced wear protection,” remarked Dr. Mihail Bancu, an Advanced Research Senior Scientist at FUCHS Lubricants Co.“Using next-generation additive technology we have been able to replicate and even improve upon this wear performance.”

