Princeton Medspa Partners Expands Its Portfolio By Partnering With Market-Leading Aesthetic Clinics In Saratoga Springs, NY, And Bismarck, ND

Medspa Partners ("PMP" or the "Company"), a leading medical aesthetics platform, announces its strategic expansion with the acquisitions of Ridha Plastic Surgery & Medspa in Saratoga Springs, NY, and Pure Skin Aesthetic & Laser in Bismarck, ND.



Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, Founder of Ridha Plastic Surgery & Medspa

Shelly Botsford, NP, and Co-founder of Pure Skin Aesthetic & Laser

Ridha Plastic Surgery & Medspa

was founded by Dr. Jeffrey Ridha, MD, F.A.C.S., a double board-certified plastic surgeon, an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the Northeastern Society of Plastic Surgeons, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. The Saratoga Springs practice has become a recognized leader in the region for its comprehensive aesthetic offerings, attracting patients from across the area.



"Ridha Plastic Surgery & Medspa has built an outstanding reputation in the Saratoga Springs area for its excellence in aesthetics," said Jeremy Wright, Interim CEO of PMP. "We are excited to partner with Dr. Ridha and his talented team to help drive the clinic's continued growth."



Pure Skin Aesthetic & Laser , established in 2001 by Shelly Botsford, NP, and Dr. John Botsford, MD, has earned a strong reputation in the Bismarck region. Dr. Botsford is a certified and active member of The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, while Shelly Botsford is a board-certified nurse practitioner with advanced training in laser therapies, injectables, dermal fillers, and sclerotherapy.



"We are thrilled to join forces with Shelly, Dr. Botsford, and their highly skilled team, who have established a leading presence in Bismarck and the surrounding areas. Pure Skin Aesthetic & Laser is ideally positioned in a dynamic and rapidly growing market, making it an excellent addition to our portfolio." Jeremy Wright, Interim CEO, PMP.



Looking ahead, with the backing of BC Partners, PMP plans to selectively enter new markets that fit its strategy. The Company has a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions and partnerships, and expects to add another 5 locations in the fourth quarter of 2024. "Both recent acquisitions are core to PMP's strategy, and we're excited to add these partnerships to our network. We are actively seeking new partnerships with leading aesthetic clinics in suburban markets across the US," said Phil Piro, PMP board member.



About Princeton Medspa Partners

PMP specializes in partnering with leading medical spas and providing the best aesthetic services in the United States. The Company possesses an unprecedented team of aesthetic pioneers and thought leaders who bring decades of experience and a proven track record to every partnership. PMP is guided by core values of integrity, safety, personalized service, and industry-best results.



