National Center For Learning Disabilities Makes Waves With Q3 Announcements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Disabilities (NCLD) is excited to announce key updates and milestones as the organization progresses through 2024, underscoring its sustained growth, sustainability, and unwavering commitment to supporting individuals and their families with learning disabilities and attention issues.

New Board Members Announced

NCLD is pleased to announce the addition of three distinguished new members to its board of directors:



Dr. Scott Gaynor - Serving as the Head of School at Stephen Gaynor School for 30 years, Dr. Gaynor has dedicated his career to supporting children with learning disabilities. He has a doctorate in education from Columbia University Teachers College and a Master of Business Administration from New York University Stern School of Business, and he has also served as an adjunct professor at Bank Street College Graduate School of Education. Gaynor's extensive board experience includes roles with the New York State Association of Independent Schools and Rodeph Sholom School. Passionate about empowering students, Dr. Gaynor believes in the unlimited potential of children with learning disabilities and is committed to helping them understand their unique learning styles and advocate for themselves.

Jamie Williamson, EdS - As the Head of the Windward School, a premier institution for students with dyslexia and language-based learning disabilities, Williamson brings over 20 years of experience to NCLD. He is a strong proponent of partnership and collaboration within schools, aiming to empower students, families, faculty, and staff. He frequently speaks at conferences and events, covering dyslexia, ADHD, parenting, and resilience. His work is driven by a commitment to providing comprehensive support for families and children with learning disabilities. Claudia Koochek - Head of School at Westmark School, Greater Los Angeles's leading independent school for students with language-based learning differences, Koochek has over 35 years of experience in LD education. A passionate advocate for neurodiverse students, Claudia has developed teacher training initiatives, led innovative curricula, and collaborated with researchers to enhance educational strategies. She co-founded the Dyslexia Center at UCSF, focusing on early interventions and instructional strategies for children with dyslexia. Koochek's dedication to creating educational opportunities for all learners has made her a trusted mentor and resource for educators, professionals, and families.

Additionally, NCLD welcomes Elle McGovern as its board's third young adult advocate for a 15-month term, elected by peers within the Young Adult Leadership Council (YALC). This role integrates the perspectives of young adults with learning disabilities into NCLD's initiatives.

Succeeding Alondra Gonzalez , McGovern will play a crucial role in representing young adults within NCLD's governance. As a liaison between YALC and the board, McGovern will bring valuable insights from her experiences and those of her peers. This appointment underscores NCLD's commitment to inclusive leadership and ensures young adults have a meaningful voice in shaping policies and initiatives that impact their lives.

Introducing the Family Leadership Council

NCLD is taking a significant step forward in enhancing advocacy for parents and families by introducing the Family Leadership Council. This initiative marks a major advancement in NCLD's ongoing commitment to empowering parents and families.

This newly formed group, composed of dedicated parents and caregivers, will deepen students' and families' understanding of school and community support systems.

Collaborating closely with NCLD's Young Adult Leadership Council and Professional Advisory Board, the Family Leadership Council will drive the organization's work in federal and local advocacy. By harnessing the voices of those directly impacted by learning disabilities, the Council will inform and influence policies, initiatives, and strategies. This collaborative endeavor emphasizes the increasing influence of families in shaping the landscape of learning disability advocacy.

Welcoming New Staff Members

To propel its mission forward and advance the disability rights movement, NCLD has welcomed four new staff members:



Dr. Laura Stelitano, Director of Research & Programs

Dr. Maura Pavalow , Director of Organizational Health

Nick Boerum , Director of Development Alicia Martinez , Development Manager

NCLD is set to continue its trailblazing efforts with a packed agenda for the second half of the year. Highlights include the highly anticipated State of Learning Disabilities Report, focusing on young adults, the inaugural LD Summit this fall, and the 2024 Annual Benefit. These events and initiatives reinforce NCLD's dedication to advancing research, advocacy, and support for the learning disability community.

To learn more about NCLD, its research, and programming, visit

ncld .

About NCLD

The National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that individuals with learning disabilities have the support, tools, and resources they need to succeed in school, work, and life. Established with a commitment to fostering inclusivity and equity in education, NCLD engages in advocacy, research, and the development of innovative programs to empower individuals with learning disabilities. Through collaboration with educators, policymakers, and the broader community, NCLD transforms systems and policies to create a more inclusive and supportive learning environment. Learn more at ncld .

SOURCE National Center for Learning Disabilities