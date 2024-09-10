Check Point Software Named A Leader In Gigaom Radar For Security Policy As Code

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading security provider of AI-powered, cloud-delivered solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in the latest GigaOm Radar Report for Security Policy as Code. As part of the Infinity Platform to secure the cloud, Check Point CloudGuard offers robust code security capabilities that fortify businesses against evolving cyber threats.

"At Check Point, we understand the challenges that come with ensuring the safety and integrity of your digital assets in the cloud. That's why we are thrilled to announce our positioning as a Leader in GigaOm's Security Policy as Code report,” said Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies.“This recognition highlights our innovative CloudGuard solution, which enables organizations to seamlessly integrate security into their development processes, ensuring robust protection from the start."

As businesses increasingly rely on advanced software for their daily operations, securing this code becomes crucial for protecting sensitive information and ensuring seamless operations. Cloud practitioners require dependable security solutions, such as code security, part of the Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) , to meet this need. According to Check Point's 2024 Cloud Security Report , a mere 21% of organizations focus on preventive measures to stop attacks before they happen, highlighting a significant gap in current cloud security strategies. By adopting Security Policy as Code, companies can prioritize proactive security measures, streamline security management, reduce errors, and empower teams to quickly address threats, as early as development, thereby securing cloud environments.

“CloudGuard benefits from Check Point's deep cybersecurity expertise and integrates seamlessly with the Infinity platform, providing advanced threat prevention and security management capabilities across diverse environments,” said Whit Walters, analyst at GigaOm.“CloudGuard is well-suited for organizations operating in complex multicloud or hybrid environments, particularly those with a strong DevOps culture.”

Additional features of CloudGuard Code Security include:





Integrated Security Across CI/CD Pipelines: offers seamless, language-agnostic security scanning, enabling early detection and resolution of vulnerabilities and exposed secrets to mitigate production security risks



Automated DevSecOps Practices: Enforces uniform security policies and regulatory compliance while optimizing security operations, seamlessly integrating with DevOps to enable rapid development without sacrificing security



Advanced Threat Detection and Prevention: Provides robust detection of vulnerabilities, malware, and weak security practices, reducing the likelihood of costly security incidents

Actionable Remediation and Continuous Improvement: Offers precise remediation steps for security issues, empowering developers to swiftly address vulnerabilities and continually enhance their security practices

Explore how Check Point CloudGuard enabled a premier European investment bank to protect its development environments. By integrating security into every phase of the development lifecycle, the solution safeguarded their code and infrastructure, identified vulnerabilities, and strengthened their overall security posture.

Read a complimentary copy of the GigaOm Radar for Security Policy as Code here .



Follow Check Point via:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Blog:

YouTube:

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( ) is a leading AI-powered, cloud-delivered cyber security platform provider protecting over 100,000 organizations worldwide. Check Point leverages the power of AI everywhere to enhance cyber security efficiency and accuracy through its Infinity Platform, with industry-leading catch rates enabling proactive threat anticipation and smarter, faster response times. The comprehensive platform includes cloud-delivered technologies consisting of Check Point Harmony to secure the workspace, Check Point CloudGuard to secure the cloud, Check Point Quantum to secure the network, and Check Point Infinity Platform Services for collaborative security operations and services.