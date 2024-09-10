Matrix To Exhibit, Advanced Security And Telecom Solutions At MSP India Summit 2024 In New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara | September 10th, 2024 : Matrix, a leading provider of advanced security and solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the MSP India Summit, scheduled for September 13th at HOLIDAY INN, AEROCITY, NEW DELHI. This esteemed event will offer Matrix an opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge solutions in IP Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom technologies.

At the MSP India Summit 2024, Matrix will present its extensive security portfolio, designed to meet the diverse needs of modern enterprises.



Matrix will present its latest Ruggedized IP Camera, built to meet EN50155 standards, making it ideal for demanding environments such as roadways and railways. These cameras deliver outstanding video quality, excellent low-light performance, and the ability to capture images of fast-moving vehicles. Additionally, Matrix will display its Project Series and Professional Series Bullet and Dome Cameras, recognized for their advanced cybersecurity measures in line with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards, certified by STQC, Delhi. The exhibit will also feature a variety of Network Video Recorders and Server-grade Enterprise NVRs with integrated VMS.



Matrix's Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions provide a unified system for managing physical security and workforce operations, ensuring accurate time tracking and access control. At the MSP India Summit 2024, Matrix will showcase its GDPR-compliant Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions, featuring the latest WhatsApp integration, which allows users to receive real-time alerts and notifications directly through the app.



Matrix will also unveil its state-of-the-art facial recognition time-attendance terminal, the COSEC ARGO FACE200T, renowned for its exceptional accuracy, fast identification speed, and high user capacity. This advanced device supports seamless connectivity through PoE and Ethernet, ensuring smooth integration.



Enterprise-grade Telecom Solutions

Matrix, a veteran leader in the telecom industry, will present its latest Telecom Solutions at the summit. Our range of IP-PBX systems, Unified Communication servers, and VoIP gateways is designed to enhance business communication and improve operational efficiency. As businesses grow, Matrix's telecom solutions are built to scale, providing a dependable, robust, and high-quality communication infrastructure.



Strengthening Market Presence in New Delhi

Matrix has significantly expanded its market presence in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. Our commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and scalable solutions has contributed to a growing customer base in this vibrant city. The MSP India Summit 2024 presents an excellent opportunity for Matrix to engage with industry stakeholders, showcase our comprehensive range of solutions, and strengthen our foothold in the financial capital of India.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, is enthusiastic about the upcoming MSP India Summit. He sees the event as a key opportunity to showcase Matrix's cutting-edge security solutions to industry leaders, project managers, and consultants. The aim is to understand their unique needs and demonstrate how Matrix's products can effectively meet the demands of their organizations.

