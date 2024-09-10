Jones Soda Debuts S'mores Special Release Flavor - 'Campfire In A Bottle'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest Limited-Edition Soda Joins Multiple New Product Introductions Driving Strong Revenue Increases

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No campfire? No problem! Jones Soda (CSE: JSDA, QTCQB: JSDA), the original craft soda company known for its unconventional flavors and real cane sugar taste, captures the essence of your favorite campfire dessert with its new limited-edition Jones S'mores Soda . It's the latest in a series of Jones SPECIAL RELEASE beverages that showcase the company's legendary expertise in developing unique soda flavors.

Credit: Jones Soda

Continue Reading

Combining the taste of melted chocolate, gooey marshmallows and crisp graham crackers, Jones S'mores Soda evokes the toasty treat traditionally assembled around a firepit at summer camp, on family vacations, or with best buds gazing at the stars. It's

available for a limited time at Kroger and other U.S. grocery chains in

single bottles and 4-packs, and

in 12- and 24-packs at JonesSoda .

The new soda joins a lineup of Jones Special Releases that have been introduced periodically since 2020. The most recent additions include Key Lime Pie, Hatch Chile & Lime, Orange Chocolate and Nuka Cola Victory , a major Q2 2024 sales driver inspired by Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout video game series and the related Kilter Films series airing on Prime Video.

"Our Special Release program not only reinforces our reputation for creating novel craft soda flavors but also serves as a kind of focus group for testing new products. Pineapple Cream began as a Special Release in 2021, for example, and it's now part of our mainline soda portfolio," said David Knight, CEO of Jones Soda. "S'mores is our fifth Special Release soda in 18 months, and it's already flying off the shelves."



Other recent product introductions driving company growth include

Jones Minis , 7.5 oz cans of four favorite Jones flavors; Jones+ , featuring popular Jones flavors with added caffeine;

and Spiked Jones, hard craft soda uniquely combining six of Jones' pure cane sugar soda flavors with hard ciders. Jones Craft Cola and Jones Craft Zero Cola, which launched at Richmond Raceway September 7, will bring the brand into the zero sugar cola space for the first time.

Jones also is seeing rapid growth in its crossover Mary Jones cannabis brand in legal cannabis markets as well as in the HD9 space entered earlier this year.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA,

OTCQB:

JSDA ) is a leading developer of sodas and cannabis-infused beverages known for their premium taste, unique flavors and unconventional brand personality. Launched in 1996 as the original craft soda brand, the company today markets a diverse portfolio of sodas, mixers and wellness beverages under the Jones® Soda brand as well as a line of award-winning cannabis beverages and edibles leveraging Jones' trademark flavors under the Mary Jones brand. For more information, visit ,

,

or



SOURCE Jones Soda