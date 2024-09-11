Haryana News: Congress Names 40 Candidates For Assembly Polls Randeep Surjewala's Son To Contest From Kaithal Seat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The party on Wednesday released its third and fourth list candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The third list had 40 names while the fourth list comprised 5 names for the October 5 polls.

Aditya Surjewala, son of party Member of Parliament (MP) Randeep Surjewal is also in the list. Aditya will contest from Kaithal seat.

The names in the third list include former deputy chief Chander Mohan from Panchkula, former minister Nirmal Singh from Ambala City, Rahul Makkar from Hansi, Manisha Sangwan from Dadri, Jagdish Yadav from Kosli and Lakhan Kumar Singhla from Faridabad.

Aditya Surjewala will contest from Kaithal. His father Randeep Surjewala has been an MLA from Kaithal. Hisar MP Jai Prakash's son, Vikas Saharanw ill contest from Kalayat while Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary 's wife, Pooja Chaudhary, will contest from Mulana (SC), a seat previously held by Varun Chaudhary.

The party fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from Narwana (SC), Sarva Mitra Kamboj from Rania and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon in the fourth list.

86 candidates releases so far

In all, the Congress has so far released candidates for 86 of the 90-assembly seats of Haryana elections. The four seats remaining are Sohna, Bhiwani, Narnaund, and Uklana with September 12 being final day for filing nominations.

On September 8 released its second of 9 candidates for the Haryana assembly elections. The party fielded Ashok Arora from Thanesar, Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur, Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan, and Mohit Grover from Gurugram.

On September 6, the Congress released its first list of 31 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections 2024. The party had fielded newly-inducted Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana seat.