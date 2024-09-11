Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: ED Searches House Of RG Kar Ex-Principal - Sandip Ghosh's Father, Satya Prakash Ghosh
Date
9/11/2024 10:20:41 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches related to financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital across Kolkata and suburbs, reported ANI. The search operation includes the residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh's father, Satya Prakash Ghosh.
MENAFN11092024007365015876ID1108664608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.