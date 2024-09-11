Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: ED Searches House Of RG Kar Ex-Principal - Sandip Ghosh's Father, Satya Prakash Ghosh

( MENAFN - Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches related to irregularities at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital across Kolkata and suburbs, reported ANI. The search operation includes the residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh's father, Satya Prakash Ghosh.

