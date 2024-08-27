Banking On A Sustainable Future With Walden Mutual Bank

(MENAFN- 3BL) Every day, we make small decisions to lead more sustainable lives. These choices reflect a growing awareness of the impact humans have on the planet. Yet when it comes to banking, many overlook the influence our choice of institution can have on the environment and in our communities. Where we choose to save and invest our money can align with-or work against-our personal values. This is where Walden Mutual comes in, offering an opportunity to make a more conscious and positive impact through everyday financial choices.

Walden Mutual Bank is driven by a mission to support the sustainable growth of local communities. The bank offers consumer savings accounts, grow local accounts, and CDs which fund loans for local sustainable food, farm, and community businesses across New England and New York, enabling customers to contribute to a healthier, more resilient regional economy.

We invited Charley Cummings, Founder and CEO of Walden Mutual Bank, to share his insights on building a reputable banking institution in a mutual structure and how it has successfully funded underrepresented borrowers-all while supporting a sustainable regional economy

How traditional business can implement a mutual structure

How this funding approach enables businesses with distinct ecological priorities to secure specialized loans Serving underrepresented businesses and borrowers

