Iran To Back Any Peace Plan Agreed By Russia, Ukraine: Official

Tehran, Sep 12 (IANS) Iran would support any peace plan agreed by Russia and Ukraine, a top Iranian security official has said.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks at the 14th meeting of the BRICS high-ranking officials responsible for security matters and national security advisors in St. Petersburg, Russia, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

Ahmadian proposed that BRICS should assign a group to follow up on achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine, Fars reported.

He also suggested establishing a "BRICS Security Commission" to address common threats including narcotics, terrorism, and cybersecurity.

The BRICS security meeting focused on in-depth exchanges on global security threats, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, global governance and other topics, making necessary preparations for this year's BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

The BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market cooperative mechanism that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Iran's full membership in the group took effect on January 1, 2024.