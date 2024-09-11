IMD Issues 'Red Alert' For Heavy Showers In Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh And Madhya Pradesh Check Weather Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for heavy showers on September 12 in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan are on orange alert.

The IMD issued a nowcast warning about light to moderate wet spells in Delhi-NCR.

| Red alert issued for MP districts, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Rajasthan

In a post on X (formerly twitter), it warned of depression over Madhya Pradesh. IMD said,“Depression over Northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh(UP) near latitude 26.3°N and longitude 78.2°E, close to Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), about 100 km south of Agra (UP). To move slowly north-northwestwards during next 24 hrs.”

| Deep depression brings rain to Odisha as IMD issues red alert in THESE districts





These prevailing weather systems will most likely bring downpours in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan today and over the next two to three days.

IMD's forecast and warning for Northwest India

The weather agency in its latest press release said“isolated extremely heavy rainfall” is likely in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand today and on September 13.

IMD warned against“isolated” wet spells in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan until September 15 , in Uttarakhand and Haryana-Chandigarh until September 14, in Himachal Pradesh on September 12 and 13 and in Rajasthan on September 12.

| Weather today: Delhi braces for light rainfall, predicts IMD; details IMD's forecast and warning for West and Central India:

IMD's weather bulletin dated September 11 states,“Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Central India and Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region during the week; Isolated to Scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch during the week.”

IMD's forecast and warning for East and Northeast India

The Meteorological Department forecasted“very heavy rainfall” in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on September 13 and 14, in West Bengal on September 13 and in Jharkhand on September 14 .

IMD's forecast and warning for South Peninsular India

IMD said light to moderate rainfall is likely in Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep over the coming 6 days, while 'scattered to widespread' wet spells are likely in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Moreover, downpours have been predicted for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka until September 18.