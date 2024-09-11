Karnataka News: Clashes Erupted Between Two Groups In Nagamangala During Ganpati Visarjan Section 144 Imposed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tension arose in Nagamangala town of Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday after two groups clashed during the Ganpati Visarjan procession. Stones were allegedly thrown on the procession, which led to the clashes, news agency PTI reported. As per the report, Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

Reacting to the incident, Union H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed his concern on X (formerly Twitter), condemning the violence that occurred during the Ganpati Visarjan procession in Nagamangala.

He wrote,“I strongly condemn the incident during the Ganesha discharge in Nagamangala, Mandya district. It is a proof of the failure of peace and order in the town that the miscreants of a community deliberately raised a ruckus by targeting the devotees who were walking peacefully in the procession of God Ganapati, throwing stones and slippers at the public-policemen, exploding petrol bombs and brandishing talvars.”





“When the thugs of that community oppress those who were peacefully protesting in front of the police station asking for protection, it makes us doubt where we are. The failure of the local police is also evident here,” he added.

Slamming the ruling Congress government in the state, he said,“This despicable incident took place in Nagamangala as a result of over-indulgence and appeasement of a particular community by the party and the state government for political gain. Such wooing and appeasement politics should stop. Otherwise bad days are not far for the Congress party.”





He later urged people to maintai peace in the state , emphasizing the importance of public cooperation in maintaining harmony. He also urged the government to take immediate steps to restore order in Nagamangala.“My concern is that the public should maintain peace. The government should immediately take action to restore peace in the town. Also; There is no question of tolerating opposition party leaders and activists by the police on the pretext of this case,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, this incident follows a similar event in Surat, Gujarat, where protests broke out on Sunday evening after stones were thrown at a Lord Ganesha idol at a pandal. According to Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, police have arrested all six individuals involved in the stone-pelting, along with 27 others who incited the act.