Kulgam: Tarigami's Long Standing Hold Tested By Jei Backed Candidate

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Kulgam assembly constituency in south Kashmir is gearing up for an unprecedented electoral battle. The first phase of the will take place on September 18, setting the stage for a contest unlike any seen in recent history.

A total of

10 contestants are

in the fray for the Kulgam seat, four of which are contesting as independent candidates.

However, analysts believe that

the main contest seems to be between

Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami

of CPI (M) and

Sayar Ahmed Reshi, an

independent candidate, who has the backing of banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

Observers say, the four-time MLA and senior CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, who is consensus candidate of the National Conference- Congress

alliance, is facing one of the toughest electoral battles in his home turf.



The Kulgam seat in South Kashmir has been a stronghold of

CPI (M), with Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

getting elected

since 1996.

Some even say it is a battle between Islamists and communists in Kashmir's only Red Island.

On Sunday, Sayar Ahmed Reshi and his supporters stunned everyone in Kashmir by holding an

massive

rally in Bugam area of Kulgam.

Sayar Ahmed Reshi, a

resident of Kharote village of Kulgam is popularly known as“Sayar Sir” among the younger generation here for his services in the educational sector.

Sayar, who holds M. Phil in political sciences, has worked as a contractual lecturer in Government degree colleges of Kulgam and Anantnag.

Speaking to reporters, Sayar said he chose to enter politics after seeing the terrible condition of Kulgam and accused Tarigami of corruption.

“Communism has vanished and it is time the people of Kulgam show communists their place.

There is no place for communists in Kulgam anymore. It is sad there is a continued ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami but we cannot put ourselves to sleep, we have to move forward,” Sayar said.

Sayar also said that the Jamat-e-Islami has

played a key role in shaping society morally and religiously.

“Our main goal was always to improve the conditions of our people,” he said addressing his supporters.

He added that the response to his campaign has been overwhelming.“People who have suffered injustice for 30 years are coming out in support. Beyond the youth, women, elders, and intellectuals who seek societal good, not personal gain, are backing us strongly.”

On the other hand, in a bid to attract voters, Tarigami has launched relentless attacks on Sayar and Jamaat-e-Islami calling him“weed”.



Tarigami said this is not the first time the Jamaat has made a U-turn in terms of entering electoral politics and insisted that there is no“green wave” in the red citadel.

“There is no green wave in Kulgam,” Tarigami said, in a direct reference to his arch rival.



“There is no scope for religion based politics. Jamaat-e-Islami was behind the murder of my cadre, let them come before people and ask for apology, they did not only back the killers but killed people openly, the killings which were carried out here should be investigated and killers should be booked,” visibly angry Tarigami said.

However, Sayar is not the only threat that Tarigami faces. He is also facing Nazir Laway

of Peoples Conference. Nazir Laway

contested against Tarigami

since 2008 and lost in 2014 with just 334 votes,

when he was the PDP nominee. Laway was later PDP's nominated Rajya Sabha member, but after 2019, he left PDP and joined PC led by Sajad Lone.

The Peoples Democratic Party has fielded Mohammad Amin Dar from the seat, while the Apni Party's Engineer Mohammad Aqib is also in the fray.

Pertinently, the Kulgam assembly segment has 1,17,322 voters, including 58,477 male and 58,845 female voters, who can exercise the right to vote in 134 polling stations.

Observers say

with strong candidates like Tarigami defending the only Red Island in Kashmir and Sayar Ahmed Reshi presenting a formidable challenge backed by his educational and social work credentials, the dynamics have shifted.