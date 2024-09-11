North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles Amid Kim Jong Un Nuclear Readiness Threats

(MENAFN- Live Mint) SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Thursday, South Korea's military said, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to put his nuclear force fully ready for battle with its rivals.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the missiles launched from North Korea's capital flying 360 kilometers (about 220 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Japanese Prime Fumio Kishida instructed officials to ensure the safety of ships and aircraft, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The reported fight distances suggest the missiles were designed to attack South Korea. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff condemned the launches as a provocation that poses a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The launches were North Korea's first public weapons firing activities in more than two months. On July 1, North Korea claimed to have tested a new tactical weapon capable of delivering a “super-large” 4.5 ton-class warhead.

In a Monday speech marking his government's 76th foundation anniversary, Kim said he would redouble efforts to make his nuclear force fully ready for combat with the United States and its allies. Kim made such a pledge saying North Korea faces“a grave threat” because of what he called“the reckless expansion” of a U.S.-led regional military bloc that is now developing into a nuclear-based one.

Kim has made similar vows numerous times, but his latest threat came as outside experts believe North Korea could carry out a nuclear test explosion or long-range missile test launches ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November to boost its leverage in future dealings with the U.S.