Biden Administration Sends Ukraine Strategy Report To U.S. Congress - Reuters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has sent a classified report on its strategy for the war in Ukraine, months after a June deadline mandated in a multibillion-dollar spending bill lawmakers passed in April.

That is according to Reuters , which refers to three sources, Ukrinform reports.

A congressional aide said the long-awaited report had reached lawmakers on Monday and they had not yet had a chance to review it. Two other sources, requesting anonymity to discuss a classified matter, confirmed that it had been delivered.

Congress has approved nearly $175 billion of aid and military assistance for Ukraine and allied nations in the two-and-a-half years since Russia's full-scale invasion.

After months of delay, the Republican-led House of Representatives passed a $95 billion supplemental spending bill in April that included $61 billion in funding for Ukraine, as well as billions for Israel, civilians in conflict zones around the world and to "counter communist China" in the Indo-Pacific.

As part of that bill, Congress asked the Biden administration to submit a detailed strategy for Ukraine by early June.

Weeks after the deadline passed with no report, some members of Congress said they were frustrated and would consider blocking further funding.

Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he supported assisting Ukraine but did not do so "blindly."

"Since the earliest days of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war on Ukraine, we have asked the Biden-Harris Administration for a strategy on how the U.S. and our allies can help Ukraine win the war. When they did not respond to our requests, we mandated in law that a strategy be sent to Congress, but the deadline has passed with no response. President Biden and VP (Kamala) Harris owe a strategy not just to us, but to the American people, and their dereliction suggests they don't have one or are afraid to share it," he said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine